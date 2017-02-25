Birmingham Heart Guild preparing for 30th annual Heart Ball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — February is Heart Month and while it may be wrapping up, the American Heart Association is preparing for other big events throughout the rest of the year. Just around the corner is the Birmingham Heart Ball.

It’s the 30th year for the annual fundraiser that also puts a focus on the life-saving research and prevention programs, both locally and nationally. The Heart Ball celebrates the work by the American Heart Association, as well as the work of donors, volunteers, and the lives saved and improved through coordinated efforts.

The 2016 Birmingham Heart Ball raised $1.3 million to fund critical research and prevention programs in our area. This year, Dr. and Mrs. Derrill and Cameron Crowe, founds of ProAssurance, will be honored.

The 2017 Birmingham Heart Ball will be held Saturday, March 4th from 6:00 p.m. to midnight at Barber Motorsports Museum in Leeds. You can find out more about the Ball, including how to buy tickets or become a fundraiser, here or here. You can also participate on social media by using the hashtag #BhamHeartBall.