This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 25th

On this day in 1870, Hiram R. Revels a Republican from Natchez, Mississippi, was sworn into the U.S. Senate, becoming the first African-American ever to sit in Congress

On this day in 1948, Martin Luther King was ordained as a Baptist minister.

On this day in 1964, 22-year-old underdog Cassius Clay, the future Muhammad Ali, defeated champion Sonny Liston by technical knockout to win the world heavyweight boxing crown in Miami Florida.