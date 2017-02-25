This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 25th

By Published: Updated:
TDIH-BHM Feb. 25th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Hiram Revels is sworn into Congress and the future Muhammad Ali shocks the world. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1870, Hiram R. Revels a Republican from Natchez, Mississippi, was sworn into the U.S. Senate, becoming the first African-American ever to sit in Congress

On this day in 1948, Martin Luther King was ordained as a Baptist minister.

On this day in 1964, 22-year-old underdog Cassius Clay, the future Muhammad Ali, defeated champion Sonny Liston by technical knockout to win the world heavyweight boxing crown in Miami Florida.

 

