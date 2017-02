ADGER, Ala. (WIAT) — The forestry commission has received reports of two large and several other small fires in the Adger, Ala. area , according to Colleen Vansant.

The fires reportedly stretch from the 8800 block of Groundhog Road all the way to lot 17. At this time, Vansant and other representatives of the commission are headed to the scene.

WIAT will bring you more details when they become available.