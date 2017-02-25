Vigil held to remember 6-year-old boy killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, ALA (WIAT) People in Midfield gathered to pray for comfort for the Camlyn Lee’s family as they come to grips with what happened Thursday morning. The community all coming together with candles showing love for Camlyn.

“Camyln loved the lord he was a good angel,” said his grandmother Linda Hill.

Hill said she was with Camlyn Thursday morning. They were inside Vital Smiles waiting for Camlyn to get treatment. She tells CBS 42 News Camlyn just had his name called and stood up to go back for treatment when SUV stormed in hitting Camyln. Hill said the roof fell on her, she began yelling his name, and later he was found him by the SUV.

“I am going to miss his smile and his personality how he was so giving and loving,” said Hill.

Hill is thankful for all the communities support.

“In this trying time Camyln would be so happy and we are pleased and honored that you love us so much and showing support,” said Hill.