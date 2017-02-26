Actor Bill Paxton dies after complications from surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ABC News confirmed Sunday morning that actor Bill Paxton has passed away after complications from surgery.

ABC said his family representative confirmed Paxton’s death at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton starred in a number of films, including “Titanic.” ” Terminator,” “Weird Science.” “Aliens” and “Twister.”

He also starred in the HBO series Big Love and was nominated for an Emmy Award for the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.