Actor Bill Paxton dies after complications from surgery

WKRN web staff Published:
Bill Paxton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ABC News confirmed Sunday morning that actor Bill Paxton has passed away after complications from surgery.

ABC said his family representative confirmed Paxton’s death at the age of 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton starred in a number of films, including “Titanic.” ” Terminator,” “Weird Science.” “Aliens” and “Twister.”

He also starred in the HBO series Big Love and was nominated for an Emmy Award for the miniseries Hatfields & McCoys.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s