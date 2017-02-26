Bama Belle sets sail once again from downtown Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A downtown Tuscaloosa fixture is back in business on the Black Warrior River, as the Bama Belle paddle wheel boat is once again offering scenic river cruises.

Boat owner Craig Dodson told CBS42 News that the boat had engine problems since 2012 that forced the former owner to stop offering cruises. Dodson bought the vessel in November of 2016 and has spent months getting the boat back into shipshape.

“Honestly I probably did it for myself as much as anything, I am getting older and I want to do something different and fun,” Dodson said. “I love the water and love the river so it was a no-brainer. I think we will have a lot of fun, especially football season. We are going to have lots of fun tailgate parties. Next season I am going to have 80 LSU fans coming so that’s going to be interesting. I think it’s going to be fun, one more venue for Tuscaloosa.”

Customer Jackie Reid was glad Dodson brought the popular paddle wheel boat back to life.

“It is wonderful, it is very relaxing meeting lots of new people. Every trip I’ve made I’ve met really interesting people from all over,” Reid said. “The kids have a great time, and it lets everybody experience the beauty of the river and lets people get out and mingle and have special occasions.”

The 90-foot paddle wheel boat can carry as many as 149 passengers. who would pay $15 per person to take a boat ride. Dodson is hoping his boat will help the local economy by attracting people to come downtown.

“If people come to ride the boat, maybe they will spend the night in town,” Dodson said.

The two-hour boat cruise features live music, a cash bar and in the future, the owner says they will serve dinner on board. The Bama Belle offers river cruises on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

For more information visit the Boats Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/bamabelleriverboat/?fref=ts