Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama encouraging you to Rent-a-Basset

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Have you wanted to bring a rescue dog into your pack but you aren’t quite ready to commit 100%? There’s an option for you: Rent-a-Basset!

The Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama is looking for foster families for their rescue pups. Fosters take in the dogs to socialize them, house them during veterinary treatments, or simply love them until they find a forever home.

Foster families will receive everything they need through the Rescue while a dog is in their care. Having open foster homes also allows for more dogs to be rescued through BHRA.

If you would like to open up your home to a rescue, click here to find the required application forms. If you would like to give back to BHRA in other ways, you can check out their Basset Boutique here or other donation options here.