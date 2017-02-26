This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 26th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Fifteen Amendment, guaranteeing the right to vote for all citizens was sent to the states, and Trayvon Martin was killed leading to a national debate over “Stand your Ground” laws. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1869, the Fifteenth Amendment was sent to the states for ratification. It was ratified on February 3rd, 1870. The Amendment prohibits the federal and state governments from denying a citizen the right to vote based on that citizen’s “race, color, or previous condition of servitude”.

On this day in 2012, Trayvon Martin, an African-American teen was fatally shot while walking home, by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer patrolling the community. Zimmerman claimed to have shot Martin out of self-defense during a physical altercation. A year and a half later, on July 13th 2013, George Zimmerman was found not guilty in his trial over the case. Later that year, the city of Sanford, where Martin was killed, announced new rules forbidding volunteers in its neighborhood watch program from carrying guns and pursuing suspects. The case sparked a national debate over “Stand your Ground” laws.

On this day in 1928, Antione “Fats” Domino, was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. The rhythm & blues legend would go on to make such hits as “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame” and sell 5 gold records.

On this day in 1926, Theodore “Georgia Deacon” Flowers defeated Harry Greb, winning the middleweight boxing title. He was the first African-American middleweight boxing champion ever.