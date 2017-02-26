Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide case at high school parking lot

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide where a man was found shot to death in a truck on Saturday morning, according to a release from the department.

Deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle accident in the parking lot of Center Point High School around 6 a.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck striking a utility pole nearby before coming to rest against a light pole.

Sherriff’s deputies arrived in the parking lot to find the driver in the crash, Jonas Maldonado, 31, of Oneonta, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, deputies believe that the victim was shot at an unknown location and drove himself to the parking lot. According to the victim’s family, Maldonado was last seen at 5 a.m. when he left home to go to work.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.