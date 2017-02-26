Man arrested on capital murder charges after woman’s body found at his home

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Blount County District Attorney Pamela L. Casey and Sheriff Loyd Arrington announced the arrest of a man on capital murder charges on early Sunday morning in a release.

Patrick Dorsett, 26, of Cleveland was arrested for the murder of Bethany Brooke Evans, 23, of Mt. Olive after her body was discovered after noon on Saturday at Dorsett’s home off Tuscaloosa Pike in Cleveland, according to the release.

Evans was reportedly shot multiple times. At this time, Dorsett is in the Blount County Correctional Facility with no bond.

WIAT will bring you more details as they become available.