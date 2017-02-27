19-year-old charged with capital murder in 2-month-old son’s death

OZARK, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old from southeast Alabama is facing capital murder charges in the death of his 2-month-old child.

The incident happened in Ozark, Alabama in Dale County. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Claybank Street for an unresponsive child early Saturday morning. The child was taken to Dale Medical Center, but pronounced dead.

19-year-old Jaylin Jamal Roles is charged with capital murder.

Multiple sources familiar with the case tell CBS affiliate wtvy.com that blunt force trauma appears likely. Investigators declined to officially comment on the cause of death until the autopsy is complete.

Alabama allows capital murder charges in cases when the victim is under 14. If convicted, Toles could receive the death penalty.