4 year old missing since October possibly sighted in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The FBI says there has been a possible sighting of 4-year-old Matthew Carrington in Birmingham.

Carrington has been missing since Oct. 1 of 2016 from Maryland. Officials say someone thought they saw him this Saturday in the metro Birmingham area. The FBI urges caution–he is believed to be with suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is the first alert we’ve received about Carrington. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports Carrington was previously sighted in Birmingham Alabama, on October 15, 2016, two weeks after he first went missing. More details about Carrington are not immediately available, but CBS42 is making calls to Maryland officials to learn more if possible.

If you believe you see him, do not approach – CALL 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or FBI Birmingham at (205) 326-6166.