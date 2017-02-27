Almost 4,000 people join together for End Heroin Bham Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Close to 4,000 people walked to end heroin Saturday in Railroad Park. The End Heroin Bham Walk was held this year for people to stand together and fight back against a drug that destroys lives.

“Join us as we walk for those we have lost, for those in recovery and those who still have yet to find recovery,” hosts of the walk wrote to describe the event.

People walked to raise awareness to the heroin and opiate problem that is currently being faced.

“Because we know the demon of heroin and how it draws people back,” said Delain Smith, a member of The Addicts Mother.

Smith’s son is currently recovering from heroin.

“I say never give up hope, recovery is possible,” said Smith. “It’s out there, you just have to seek and get with the right people and ask for help.”