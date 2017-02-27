Ashley’s Mom Monday: National Children’s Dental Health Month

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Parents, do you have a hard time getting your little ones to take care of their teeth? Start with a couple days a week of brushing, then work up to a daily routine.

Dr. Richardson of Cahaba Heights Pediatric Dentistry has a good idea to help you start.

“What I tell my patients is you can take two days, Tuesdays and Thursday, and make those tooth days and get that really down,” said Dr. Richardson. “Two days a week, you can really expand from there.”

You can start your child brushing their teeth as early as 6 months with a non-fluoride toothpaste and start making dentist visits within their first year.

“About 18 months is probably the latest I would like to see them for two reasons: one, you get to meet the parents and make sure any bad habits get stopped,” said Dr. Richardson. “The other reason just kind of get desensitized to the whole process. The first couple of times there aren’t going to be the easiest for a lot of kids.”

Dr. Richardson says there isn’t anything to fear about the dentist chair and they help parents and children feel at ease.

“I just try to find a place the kids are comfortable,” said Dr. Richardson. “We have TVs on the ceilings they can watch movies and that kind of thing.