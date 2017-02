BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you love to sing, the Birmingham Barons are looking for you! The Barons will host National Anthem tryouts at Regions Field on Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You are invited to come out and give your best performance, with the hopes of having the opportunity to sing prior to a Barons home game this season.

Enter through the Executive Entrance on 1st Avenue South. You must fill out a registration form before auditioning.