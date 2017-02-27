Birmingham mayor announces ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ program to launch in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell announced a new partnership Monday that will provide youth development and mentoring programs throughout the city.

The mayor’s office and the city of Birmingham joined with the Bloomberg Foundation to launch the ”My Brother’s Keeper’ program.

They are working with the housing authority, division of youth services, parks and recreation department and others to create an action plan that focuses on education, mentoring, jobs and violence reduction.

Mayor Bell says the goal of My Brother’s keeper is to lead the next generation with a commitment to collective action.

“It not only helps us to justify funding from other organizations, it will also let us know if we are on the right track or not, and how we need to tweak programs to be more successful. And to give us an ability to create a track record,” Bell said.

The initiative will reach young children entering school all the way up to young adults entering the workforce. It is set to begin in March.