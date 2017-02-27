C-SPAN bus stops at Lawson State Community College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The rain did not deter guests from boarding the C-SPAN bus during a visit to Lawson State Community College today. It was part of their C-SPAN in the community initiative.

Students at Lawson State, as well as students from Oxmoor Elementary School, boarded the bus for an interactive learning experience.

The media center taught them more about C-SPAN’s in-depth coverage of the U.S. political process.

City councilor Jay Roberson boarded the bus and told us what he’d like to see this administration accomplish.

“I’d like to see this administration focus on job and workforce development. We are at the campus of Lawson State Community College, one of the schools and community colleges in the country, and we need to make sure that young people will have the chance to get a degree, and young people have a chance to learn a trade and make a living to support their families,” Roberson explained.

Moderators from C-SPAN also presented information about resources and archives available to students on their website.