This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 27th

Charlotte Ray graduates and Debi Thomas takes home a medal. All this and more in today's special edition of, "This Day in History".

On this day in 1869, John W. Menard became the first African-America to make a speech in Congress. Menard spoke in Congress in defense of his claim to a contested seat in Louisiana’s Second Congressional District.

On this day in 1872, Charlotte E. Ray became the first African-America woman to graduate from the Howard University School of Law. She would go on to become the first female admitted to the District of Columbia Bar.

On this day in 1988, Figure skater Debi Thomas won a bronze medal for Women’s figure skating in the Winter Olympics. She was the first African-American to win a medal at the Winter Olympic Games.