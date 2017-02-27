Detectives investigating homicide after mother slain in Center Point apartment

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman died after being assaulted in a Center Point apartment.

Deputies responded Monday just after 3:30 p.m. to a report of a woman being assaulted in an apartment in the 1800 block of Center Brook Lane. When they arrived they found the 36-year-old victim unresponsive on a bed inside the home. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian did say that the victim had children.

“We are trying to confirm if the victim’s children were home when this occurred. Our prayer is that they didn’t see this happen,” Christian said. “It’s always shocking and disheartening that someone can take away the life of a person they profess to love or loved at one time. It makes no sense that they can’t just walk away and get control of their emotions.”

A 46-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being questioned.