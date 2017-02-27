FBI investigating possible civil rights violations after more threats to Jewish community centers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Babies in cribs were rolled outside the Levite Jewish Community Center on Montclair Road this rainy Monday morning. This isn’t the first time they’ve had to do this.

The center was reportedly evacuated Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, after yet another bomb threat was made, as well as at several others across the country including Indianapolis and Ann Arbor. This is the third bomb threat made to the Birmingham center this year.

Jessica Minyard Dolly’s son attends school at the JCC on Montclair Road. She reached out to CBS42 after witnessing the Monday morning evacuation.

“I have a three-year-old child that attends the preschool and was there when the threat occurred. I watched as babies were loaded into cribs and pushed out into the pouring rain,” she said. “I cannot put into words my feelings since these threats have been happening. My child is being targeted simply because of where he attends school. As always, the response from the teachers and staff was nothing short of amazing. However, it saddens and angers me that this is something that is becoming commonplace at our school.”

Paul Daymond, Public Affairs Specialist with the FBI, says they and the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are investigating possible civil rights violations in connection with the threats made to Jewish Community Centers nationwide.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence, and will ensure this matter is investigated in a fair, thorough, and impartial manner,” Daymond said. He was unable to provide further comment as the investigation is ongoing.