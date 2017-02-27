Governor offers reward in double homicide of Walker County couple found in shallow graves

Related Coverage Human remains discovered in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A reward is being offered in the double homicide of 39-year-old Dustin “Dusty” Turner and 30-year-old Jennifer Phillips.

The bodies of the two were found in shallow graves near the end of Oakgrove Road near West Jefferson on Oct. 1, 2016. Their bodies were badly decomposed, leading officials to believe they had already been killed by the time they were first reported missing to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 14. A family friend discovered their remains while out searching for them.

The Governor’s Office issued a proclamation at the beginning of Feb. authorizing a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murders. A reward of $5,000 is offered for each victim.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.