Man killed in fiery crash on Mulga Loop Road early Monday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The coroner’s office is working to identify the male victim killed in a fiery crash early Monday morning on Mulga Loop Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle accident to find a car on fire with the driver inside. After they put out the fire, the adult male driver was pronounced dead.

Information at the scene suggests the car was traveling down the road when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree before bursting into flames.