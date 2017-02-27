Man killed in fiery crash on Mulga Loop Road early Monday morning

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock
Courtesy: Shutterstock

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The coroner’s office is working to identify the male victim killed in a fiery crash early Monday morning on Mulga Loop Road.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle accident to find a car on fire with the driver inside. After they put out the fire, the adult male driver was pronounced dead.

Information at the scene suggests the car was traveling down the road when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway, striking a tree before bursting into flames.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s