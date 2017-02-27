Mayor Bell to ask for amendment to Pizitz Food Hall business license code

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor William Bell is expected to ask for an amendment to the city’s business license code for the Pizitz Food Hall.

The new amendment would facilitate REV Birmingham’s incubator project at the food hall. Mayor Bell says they hope to bring in prospective entrepreneurs for training and exposure.

“REV will be bringing in prospective entrepreneurs for training and exposure in their booth for periods of approximately six months. The current code does not allow this,” said Bell. “Our hope is that this incubator will give small and minority-owned business owners to get their foot in the door and reach an audience they would not normally have access to creating exposure and demand for their food.”

Bell says they are hopeful the item will pass this week after it was not allowed as an addendum by the city council last week.