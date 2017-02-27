Remembering Bethany Evans

Related Coverage Man arrested on capital murder charges after woman’s body found at his home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and Family of Bethany Evans are remembering her life and the impact she’s had on those around her after her murder.

“This is just an indescribable pain that Ive got. I’ve just never experienced anything like this in my life,” said Tim Evans, Bethany’s father.

Tim Evans is a police officer at Samford University. He said he’s made death notifications before on the job, and he said that was always the hardest part.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare and this is something that I always prayed that I would never have to go through, to have to bury one of my own children,” said Evans.

He said Bethany lived with him, and he saw her every day. he said they were close, and he was very proud of everything she had accomplished.

“Bethany touched a lot of lives. She was truly, truly one-of-a-kind person. She had a true servant’s heart,” said Evans.

“She still had a smile on her face even when she was talking about the most difficult patient. She still was able to keep her smile. I mean, oh, she just lit up the room,” said Anna Oyler, a former co-worker of Bethany’s at St. Vincent’s East.

She said they worked different shifts but often saw each other during shift change.

“The patients loved her. Phenomenal nurse. She is someone that made the world a better place definitely for her patients, for her co-workers and I’m sure her family,” said Oyler.

She said she broke down in tears when she heard what happened Saturday night.

“Its unreal that she’s gone. I mean it doesn’t even seem real to anybody,” she said.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick Dorsett Saturday on capital murder charges. Bethany Evans was found dead at his home just after noon on Saturday.

Dorsett is being held in the Blount County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Her father said he’s in tremendous pain right now, and he and the family are coping the bets they can.

“I know that Bethany was a Christian. I know that she is in heaven now and I know that I will see her one day. I’m grieving, her family’s grieving, her sisters, her mom’s grieving, but she’s no longer grieving,” said Evans.

Bethany’s mother, Kristi Cole, shared a photo with CBS 42 of a ribbon from Bethany’s boss at Brookwood hospital. Cole said she is overjoyed beyond belief at the love and kind words she and the family have received since Bethany’s death.