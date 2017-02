HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Hoover Police Department, Kelley Celeste Limerick has two outstanding warrants for theft of property in the fourth degree.

Limerick was born in 1981 and is 5’5″, 120 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. She has a listed address in the 5300 block of South Broken Bow Drive, Birmingham, Ala.

If anyone has additional information on Kelley Celeste Limerick, call the Hoover Police Department at 205-444-7608. To leave an anonymous tip, click here.