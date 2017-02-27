Steve Harvey to Beatty: ‘I can help you get through this!’

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. After an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the Oscars' best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight,” on Feb. 26, 2017, Harvey tweeted: “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. After an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the Oscars' best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight,” on Feb. 26, 2017, Harvey tweeted: “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!” (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – If Warren Beatty needs someone to talk to following Sunday night’s epic award mix-up at Sunday night’s Oscars, Steve Harvey is open ears.

While hosting the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, Harvey accidently named the wrong woman as the winner during the live broadcast. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Harvey’s mistake after an apparent envelope mix-up led Beatty and co-presenter Faye Dunaway to hand out the best picture award to “La La Land” instead of the real winner, “Moonlight.”

Harvey joked Monday on Twitter that he went to sleep early and asked if he missed anything. He later added : “Call me Warren Beatty. I can help you get through this!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s