Thrift store donation dumping frustrates Northport citizens

NORTHPORT, Ala, (WIAT) — The City of Northport is taking a look at possible measures to crack down on what some people are calling a city eyesore.

Mayor Donna Aaron says the City Council might have to get involved to stop people who are dumping items after store hours at the Salvation Army Thrift Store parking lot.

“I think the city wants it to stop too because it is truly an eyesore,” Aaron said. “And one thing that bothers me about this is that it is posted, ‘Do not leave things when they are not open’.”

For many years, the thrift store has been a place where people can drop off donations to help others, but recently people have been complaining about people leaving items in front of the store that piles up.

The Salvation Army store is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Aaron said she and the Council will take a look at the ordinances to see if the City has legal rights to arrest offenders or fine the ones who are not complying with the store’s protocol.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army says they are hoping customers will do it the right way in the future when dropping off merchandise.

“I don’t understand why people can’t read and can’t follow instructions,” Aaron said. “I guess they think that means everybody but them.”

Security cameras are installed on the building and signs are posted that customers can only drop off items during store hours.