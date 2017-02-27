Yo’ Mama’s celebrates diversity through food

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of Black History Month, CBS42 is highlighting Yo’ Mama’s, which is a black-owned family restaurant in Birmingham that’s all about celebrating diversity through food.

Whether it’s the French toast or their infamous chicken and waffles, customers can’t get enough of Yo’ Mama’s.

“The environment is wonderful and the food is great,” said Leslie Williams.

Right off 2nd Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham is a restaurant that brings in an eclectic group of people who bond over a universal love of food.

“Food is like music. It unifies us,” said Williams.

The owner of Yo’ Mama’s, Denise Peterson, says unity has always been her goal. She and her family opened the restaurant two years ago.

“You sit with whoever is there and that way everybody gets to talk to each other,” said Peterson.

“The diversity, it’s fantastic. You can’t beat the diversity here,” said Aaron McDaniel.

Birmingham is the mecca of the civil rights movement. The city has unified and diversified over the last few decades. Often times, it’s through food that we engage with and learn about different people.

“It’s no longer Yo’ Mama’s. It’s become ‘Our Mama’s’,” said Brandon Stuckey.