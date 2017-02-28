Birmingham City Council hopes Healthy Food Incentive Program will provide big help to city’s health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Birmingham residents will have an easier time purchasing groceries after the City Council passed the “Healthy Food Incentive Program” on Tuesday.

The program will provide assistance to families in need and individuals at or below the poverty level.

The biggest help may come from the program providing between 50 to 150 dollars every year for those people who qualify to help them buy healthy foods like fruits and vegetables.

The City Council is hoping this amount of money will help make Birmingham a healthier city.

”Anything that we can do to help improve the health of our citizens,” said Johnathan Austin, Council President.

At 6, Matt Fernandez shows you how this program will help those who need it most.

