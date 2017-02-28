Birmingham city council to discuss healthy food initiative, Pizitz Food Hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham city councilors are expected to discuss several big issues Tuesday, including an incentive program that could help low-income families in the city.

City councilors are expected to get the wheels moving on the program that will offer some sort of relief for people who are often faced with difficult decisions at the checkout line.

The Healthy Food Initiative, also known as the food tax rebate program, was supposed to be discussed at an earlier city council meeting.

On Tuesday, councilors are expected to vote on the program that will target people with the most need.

While it won’t eliminate the food tax altogether it will help people living below the poverty level, the elderly and disabled. Those who qualify could receive rebates of up to $150.

Mayor William Bell plans to present an amendment to the current business license code for the Pizitz Food Hall.

He says the space would be the perfect space for an incubator facility, helping small businesses get started and get exposure.

“In order to do that we’ve got to change our business code a little bit to give these businesses an opportunity to get established and then branch out on their own,” said Bell.

The city council meeting is at 9 a.m.