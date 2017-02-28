This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 28th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Michael Jackson cleans up at the Grammys and Richard Spikes invents the automatic gear shift. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1859, Arkansas legislature required free blacks to choose between exile and enslavement.

On this day in 1932, Richard Spikes invented the automatic gear shift.

On this day in 1964, Jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk was featured on the cover of Time magazine, and was featured in the article titled “The Loneliest Monk.”

On this day 1984, Michael Jackson won 8 Grammys, including Record and Album of the Year, for his album Thriller.

On this day in 1990, Philip Emeagwali was awarded the Gordon Bell Prize for solving what was considered one of the twenty most difficult problems in the computing field. The Gordon Bell Prize is an award presented by the Association for Computing Machinery.