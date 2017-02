MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Robert Bentley’s office has announced 150 new jobs are heading to Jefferson County by 2020. Global auto supplier Grupo Antolin will invest nearly $10.4 million into a new manufacturing facility in the county.

Antolin Alabama will be based at the Jefferson Metropolitan Park in McCalla.

Grupo Antolin develops, designs and manufactures interior parts for most of the world’s largest automakers.