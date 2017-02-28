Gov. Bentley releases statement on Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade accident

MONTGOMERY – Governor Robert Bentley on Tuesday released a statement in regards to the tragic accident in Gulf Shores at the Mardi Gras parade. The full statement is below:

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this tragic event at the Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade. I have directed the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to assist local law enforcement agencies with any resources they may need, and that coordination effort is currently underway. We will ensure all state resources needed to help with this investigation will be made available. Thank you to all First Responders and emergency personnel for your great efforts serving and helping our people in this difficult time. To the students, band members, families and community, please know I, and the people of this state, are praying for you.”

As of this time (1:50 pm) The Baldwin County School System confirms that 12 students from Gulf Shores were involved in the crash. Six of the students were in middle school and the other six students were in high school.

