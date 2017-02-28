Birmingham City Council hopes Healthy Food Incentive Program will provide big help to city’s health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Birmingham residents will have an easier time purchasing groceries after the City Council passed the Healthy Food Incentive Program on Tuesday.

Starting in August, those that qualify will be given a card worth between $50 to 150 to use to buy healthy foods. City Council President Johnathan Austin told CBS42 News that $2 million will come out of the general fund for the program.

“Anything that we can do to help improve the health of our citizens, and in this case, the poor and needy, that that’s what we are doing,” Austin said.

Juanita Hines lives in Birmingham and is on disability. Hines told CBS42 News that says sometimes the finances can get tough, and she hopes that the new ordinance will help provide some relief.

“By the time you get done paying your bills, you don’t have enough money to buy healthy food, you have to buy what your money can get,” Hines said. “Sometimes you don’t have money at all to buy healthy food so this program would be very good.”

Applications for the program must be filed between April 15 and June 30. Ordinance will become effective after passage by the council, approval by the mayor and publication as required by law.