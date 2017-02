TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Trussville Police Department, an 18 year old Hewitt-Trussville student has been charged for vandalism of the Hewitt-Trussville Stadium.

Police report that Keenen Donnell Wells, 18, has been arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

We will update you as we learn more.