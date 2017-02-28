New report ranks all 50 states, Alabama no. 47

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — U.S. News & World Report, which has released rankings on various topics, including colleges and diets, has released a new ranking that looks at the best states. U.S. News reports that the rankings draw on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens. More than 60 metrics were used to determine the final outcome, including health care, education, and the state’s economy to name a few.

How did Alabama do?

Alabama comes in at an overall ranking of 47. The site ranks the Yellowhammer State 40th or below in a number of metrics: Healthcare (47), Education (47), Crime & Corrections (42), Opportunity (40), Economy (45), and Government (42). Alabama did rank a bit higher in terms of infrastructure, coming in at #31 overall. The states ranked behind Alabama were – #48 Arkansas, #49 Mississippi, and #50 Louisiana.

Who ranked #1?

Massachusetts came it at #1 overall. The Bay State had top 10 rankings in a handful of categories: Healthcare (2), Education (1), Crime & Corrections (7), and Economy (5). The state’s lowest rankings were all still in the teens with Infrastructure (19), Opportunity (16), and Government (16).

Rounding out the rest of the top 10:

#2 New Hampshire, #3 Minnesota, #4 North Dakota, #5 Washington, #6 Iowa, #7 Utah, #8 Maryland, #9 Colorado, and #10 Vermont. To see the full rankings and a closer look at each state, click here. And for more on U.S. News & World Report’s Best States, click here.