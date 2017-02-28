Pell City residents look forward to completion of long-awaited project

Brittany_Bivins_Web By Published:
theater

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pell City leaders are delivering on a long-hoped-for project–a movie theater and bowling alley.

City residents have been hoping for an entertainment center like this for about a decade, but after about a million dollar investment, say it could come as early as November.

“It’s going to be great economic impact and a great catalyst for development in that area,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt.

Vaughan Lane, right off I-20, is a heavily trafficked corridor that already includes several new businesses and restaurants, including a Buffalo Wild Wings. Pruitt says plans are underway to ease expected traffic congestion.

“We’ve got our traffic engineer that we work with, they’ve presented several options for traffic flow, and those are currently things that we’re discussing and exploring,” said Pruitt.

Meanwhile, people in Pell City say they are excited to have a theater closer to them.

“I wish we had gotten this about five years sooner,” said Hilda Parks, who lives in Pell City.

 

Groundbreaking on the project happened last week, and construction is expected to take several months.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s