Pell City residents look forward to completion of long-awaited project

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Pell City leaders are delivering on a long-hoped-for project–a movie theater and bowling alley.

City residents have been hoping for an entertainment center like this for about a decade, but after about a million dollar investment, say it could come as early as November.

“It’s going to be great economic impact and a great catalyst for development in that area,” said Mayor Bill Pruitt.

Vaughan Lane, right off I-20, is a heavily trafficked corridor that already includes several new businesses and restaurants, including a Buffalo Wild Wings. Pruitt says plans are underway to ease expected traffic congestion.

“We’ve got our traffic engineer that we work with, they’ve presented several options for traffic flow, and those are currently things that we’re discussing and exploring,” said Pruitt.

Meanwhile, people in Pell City say they are excited to have a theater closer to them.

“I wish we had gotten this about five years sooner,” said Hilda Parks, who lives in Pell City.

Groundbreaking on the project happened last week, and construction is expected to take several months.