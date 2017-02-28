Suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp indicted on all charges

(WSPA) — A grand jury has indicted Todd Kohlhepp on all charges, according to documents. Those documents also reveal new details about the investigation into Kohlhepp.

Documents reveal that Johnny and Meagan Coxie were on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property on December 19, 2015. Kohlhepp told investigators he hired them to clean his property and homes for sale.

Kohlhepp said he went to deliver cleaning supplies to them, when Johnny tried to rob him. Kohlhepp said he used an automatic weapon to shoot Johnny in the chest, twice. Kohlhepp then restrained Meagan and went back to shoot Johnny once more in the back.

Documents reveal that he used the storage container to restrain Meagan for 6 days, before shooting her from behind on the property with an automatic weapon as well.

These documents also echo Kala Brown’s interview with Dr. Phil, stating that she claimed she was sexually assaulted. Kohlhepp told investigators that he did have sex with Kala Brown several times.

These indictments mean that Kohlhepp does not need to appear for the preliminary hearing on March 6.

Kohlhepp is charged with 7 murders, which include the four victims of Superbike Motorsports.