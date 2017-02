ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has identified the suspects in the stabbing death of an inmate. 36 year old DeMarko Carlisle was stabbed during a fight at the Elmore Correctional Facility.

Authorities have detained 37 year old David Menual Carter and 21 year old Corey Mirell Hughes.

This is the second deadly stabbing at the Elmore Correctional Facility since February 16.