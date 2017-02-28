The 5th Annual Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk to be held March 4

By Published:
parkinsons-fighter-walk

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Join the Parkinson’s community on March 4 at the Samford University track for the 5th Annual Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk. All proceeds from the one mile walk will go to UAB for Parkinson’s research.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration is $30, which includes a t-shirt.

The Samford University track is located across the street from the main campus and next to Homewood High School.

There will be a silent auction, door prizes, snacks, refreshments and on-site health vendors. University of Alabama’s Big Al will also be in attendance.

For more information on the event, click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s