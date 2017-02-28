The 5th Annual Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk to be held March 4

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Join the Parkinson’s community on March 4 at the Samford University track for the 5th Annual Alabama Parkinson’s Fighter Walk. All proceeds from the one mile walk will go to UAB for Parkinson’s research.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration is $30, which includes a t-shirt.

The Samford University track is located across the street from the main campus and next to Homewood High School.

There will be a silent auction, door prizes, snacks, refreshments and on-site health vendors. University of Alabama’s Big Al will also be in attendance.

For more information on the event, click here.