AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT)- Auburn football held its first of 15 spring practices Tuesday. Baylor transfer quarterback Jarrett Stidham is expected to compete for the starting job. Watch his first official practice with his new team in the video above.

Gus Malzahn’s press conference:



Offensive lineman Braden Smith:



Defensive back Tray Matthews:



Running back Chandler Cox: