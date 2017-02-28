Woman arrested, charged for murder in Kingston community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Birmingham Police Department, police responded to a call about a person being shot in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue North at 11:13 p.m. on February 25.

When officers arrived, they found Willie Griffin, Jr., 42, lying off the roadway near the sidewalk. He appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene in order to provide treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation by police revealed that April Brackett, 28, and Griffin were inside a vehicle at the location of the crime. The two got into a verbal altercation in front of children, when Griffin grabbed the keys to Brackett’s vehicle and got out of the car. Brackett followed Griffin out of the vehicle and allegedly fired a handgun, striking him.

Brackett was still on the scene when police officers arrived. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

“The two parties have a history of incidents. It’s sad that a chapter in that history now includes a violent death and pending murder charge,” said Chief Roper. “Now an entire family has to deal with the consequences. Hopefully for the sake of families, people will practice non-violent conflict resolution and not pull a trigger when family issues arise.”