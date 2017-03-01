3 Etowah County inmates hospitalized almost simultaneously for unknown medical problem

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three inmates from the Etowah County Detention Center were hospitalized “almost simultaneously” for an unknown medical problem, according to Natalie Barton with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.

The Center suspects that the inmates are under the influence of some sort of substance, and at this time are investigating the building to determine the cause of the problem.

No more information is available at this time, but WIAT will bring you additional details as they are released.

