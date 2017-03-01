Arson dog team attends Alabama Fire Safety Summit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Fire Safety Summit held it’s second annual meeting at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, with numerous departments from all over the state in attendance.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was also represented by a unique member of their team: Alma, the department’s accelerant detection K-9, and her partner, Lt. Kevin Friday. “We’ve been busy,” Friday explained. “Every day, for the past two months.”

Since the end of last year, the Birmingham Fire department has responded to over 30 intentionally-set fires. However, Birmingham is also the only fire department in the state with an arson dog. Friday and Alma have traveled to assist other departments in need.

“Her nose knows best,” said Friday. “She can help us detect any type of accelerant that might have been used in a house, car, or whether a person’s been in contact with it. Whether or not it has–she can let us know.”

Friday said that despite the number of arson fires the department has been working, having Alma has made the process quicker and easier. “We’re on the track of putting the cases away and being able to close them out,” Friday said of the string of intentionally-set fires. “I can’t say a lot, but we’re not far from finding out–on a lot of our cases–exactly what happened.”

The Alabama Fire Safety Summit also coincided with the fourth week of firefighter recruit school at the Alabama Fire College. “This is the most physical week during our recruit school program,” explained program manager, Jason Jackson. “We’ve prepared them up to this point, and now we’re testing them both mentally and physically.”

This week, recruits are doing drills in the heat and smoke–working through, what’s called, the restriction maze and burn building. “The fire service is just as dangerous as it was back in the day,” said Jackson. “Even though we have the best equipment that we’ve ever had–the fires that we are running into reach a flash over stage a lot faster than the old ones did. So we have to teach them and give them the precursors and the warning signs to not get in those situations.”

Jackson explained that because of the way homes are constructed and furnished now–the fires burn differently and faster in modern homes. He said that’s why they teach recruits that it’s not practice makes perfect–but practice until ‘we can’t get it wrong’.

As for Friday and Alma, one of their main goals is to act as a deterrent to any potential arsonists–and to prevent both civilians are firefighters from having to face potential injury and property damage. “We just want some people to know out there that you have her–and she’s good,” he said of Alma’s skills.