“Ashes To Go Event” held in Chelsea for Ash Wednesday

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Many Christians around the world will begin the observances of Lent on Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday launches the 40-day Lent period that lasts until midnight on Easter Sunday. During that time, many believers will give up something in remembrance of Jesus’ fasting in the wilderness.

The observance of Lent dates back to the 4th century.

Wednesday at the parking lot of the Winn Dixie in Chelsea, the priest at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church will be holding an “Ashes To Go Event” from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.