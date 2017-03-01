Birmingham Barons announce new food, beverage and outdoor game venue The SwitchYard on 14th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s an exciting new outdoor food, drinks and game venue coming to Regions Field!

The Barons announced today their latest addition: The SwitchYard on 14th. The SwitchYard will feature two airstream trailers: a Foodstream and a Barstream.

BREAKING: We are excited to announce the opening of the @SwitchYardBham this spring at #RegionsField! DETAILS: https://t.co/Jx1BpCt3oL pic.twitter.com/qFeezvOJbe — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) March 1, 2017

The Foodstream will offer a gastro-pub style menu with options for adults and kids alike. The Barstream will have an array of drink options, including 20 draft beers on tap along with a full bar. The draft beer options will feature a selection of local craft beer along with other options that will rotate.

But that’s not all! A regulation size bocce ball court, ping pong tables, and other outdoor games will be a staple at The SwitchYard on 14th.

The SwitchYard on 14th is set to open in Spring of 2017. To learn more, click here to read the release from the Birmingham Barons.