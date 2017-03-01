Birmingham launches free tech career program for local young adults

By Published:
IRS controversy Keyboard stillframe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham has launched a new, completely free career program for area residents 17-26 years old.

According to a release announcing the new program, the Birmingham City Council launched the program, called “Birmingham Careers,” to make sure the youth in the City of Birmingham are “equipped with all the tools necessary to land thousands of high-paying technology jobs right out of high school.”

Council president Johnathan Austin says the main focus of the program is to give young adults training and expert skills so they can have bright, prosperous futures.

If you’re interested in applying for the program, simply email promise@uab.edu for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s