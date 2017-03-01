Birmingham launches free tech career program for local young adults

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham has launched a new, completely free career program for area residents 17-26 years old.

According to a release announcing the new program, the Birmingham City Council launched the program, called “Birmingham Careers,” to make sure the youth in the City of Birmingham are “equipped with all the tools necessary to land thousands of high-paying technology jobs right out of high school.”

Council president Johnathan Austin says the main focus of the program is to give young adults training and expert skills so they can have bright, prosperous futures.

If you’re interested in applying for the program, simply email promise@uab.edu for more information.