MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers report a Birmingham man was killed Tuesday in a collision 10 miles east of Tuskegee.

Trooper Jess Thornton says 61-year-old Jerry Jessie was killed when he was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry on Rogers Road in the Brownsville community.

The incident happened at 8:51 p.m. The Camry remained on the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Alabama State Troopers, and no additional information is available at this time.