Confronting Alabama’s history with lynching

(WIAT) — The Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project is coming to Tuscaloosa County to continue efforts to remember victims of a painful part of American history: the era of lynching.

“In this country, we don’t talk about slavery,” EJI Director Bryan Stevenson explained. “We don’t talk about lynching, we don’t talk about segregation. The landscape is silent about this era where terrorism and violence and abuse characterized life in this country.”

That silence will be broken Monday, March 6 in Tuscaloosa County when a marker is erected to remember victims of lynching in that county. The Equal Justice Initiative has been breaking America’s silence about lynching in a very unique way since 2015. That’s when it placed the first marker recognizing a victim of lynching in Alabama in the City of Brighton.

