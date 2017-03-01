FBI searching for black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander in connection to missing 4-year-old boy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The FBI is searching for a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with a paper Jim Burke tag in connection with 4-year-old Matthew Carrington, who has been missing since October.

The FBI says there has been a possible sighting of Carrington over the weekend.

Carrington has been missing since Oct. 1 of 2016 from Maryland. Officials say someone thought they saw him this Saturday in the metro Birmingham area near Mt. Olive. The FBI urges caution–he is believed to be with suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the FBI, April Carrington, Matthew’s mother, lives in Mt. Olive, Ala. and does not have custody of the child. Andre Richards, Matthew’s father, lives in Maryland and has official custody.

Matthew was reportedly last seen in Florida in December, and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports he was previously sighted in Birmingham Alabama, on October 15, 2016, two weeks after he first went missing.

If you believe you see him, do not approach – CALL 911. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or FBI Birmingham at (205) 326-6166.